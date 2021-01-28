﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 1.8 percent in November

Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:28:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,301 mt in November 2020, down 1.8 percent from October and down 40.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $31.8 million in November, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $45.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 7,243 mt, compared to 6,477 mt in October and 10,683 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,251 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in November.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  North America  trading  tubular  pipe  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.9 percent in November
22  Jan

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.9 percent in November
15  Jan

US standard pipe imports up 27.6 percent in November
14  Jan

US line pipe imports down 40.6 percent in November
13  Jan

US OCTG imports down 34.1 percent in November