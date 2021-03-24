US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 19:53:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 8,529 mt in January 2021, down 17.0 percent from December and down 52.3 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $18.4 million in January, compared to $20.4 million in the previous month and $36.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in January with 4,619 mt, compared to 6,878 mt in December and 10,736 mt in January 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in January.