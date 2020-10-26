US OCTG exports down 13.5 percent in August

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:49:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,433 mt in August 2020, down 13.5 percent from July and down 59.8 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $20.5 million in August, compared to $28.7 million in the previous month and $32.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Spain in August with 2,443 mt, compared to 2,355 mt in July and 2,497 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included UAE, with 1,100 mt; and Canada, with 1,088 mt.