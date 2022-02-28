US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December

Monday, 28 February 2022 22:36:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,071 mt in December 2021, down 11.0 percent from November but up 17.4 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $31.1 million in December, compared to $37.5 million in the previous month and $20.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 6,253 mt, compared to 7,573 mt in November and 6,878 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,061 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in December.