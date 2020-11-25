US OCTG exports down 1.1 percent in September

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 20:21:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,353 mt in September 2020, down 1.1 percent from August and down 53.3 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $10.9 million in September, compared to $20.5 million in the previous month and $27.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 3,300 mt, compared to 1,088 mt in August and 8,084 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Spain, with 2,246 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.