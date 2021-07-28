US OCTG exports down 10.6 percent in May

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:24:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,197 mt in May 2021, down 10.6 percent from April but up 32.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $28.9 million in May, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $30.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in May with 7,412 mt, compared to 9,176 mt in April and 3,767 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,605 mt; and Spain, with 1,347 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in May.