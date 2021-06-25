﻿
English
US OCTG exports down 10.6 percent in April

Friday, 25 June 2021 18:45:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 13,642 mt in April 2021, down 10.6 percent from March but up 174.6 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $23.2 million in April, compared to $30.5 million in the previous month and $17.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in April with 9,176 mt, compared to 10,788 mt in March and 14,248 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Spain, with 1,273mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in April.


Tags: tubing   North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  pipe  tubular  USA  |  similar articles »


