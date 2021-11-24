﻿
English
US new homes sales up 0.4 percent in October

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:35:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.4 percent (±21.1 percent) above the revised September rate of 742,000, but is 23.1 percent (±15.1 percent) below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2021 was $407,700.  The average sales price was $477,800. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 389,000.  This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.


