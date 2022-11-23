US new home sales up 7.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 22:08:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 7.5 percent (±20.8 percent) above the revised September rate of 588,000, but is 5.8 percent (±19.6 percent) below the October 2021 estimate of 671,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2022 was $493,000. The average sales price was $544,000.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 470,000. This represents a supply of 8.9 months at the current sales rate.