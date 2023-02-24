US new home sales up 7.2 percent in January

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:38:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in January 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 670,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 7.2 percent (±20.4 percent) above the revised December rate of 625,000, but is 19.4 percent (±13.1 percent) below the January 2022 estimate of 831,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2023 was $427,500. The average sales price was $474,400.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 439,000. This represents a supply of 7.9 months at the current sales rate.