US new home sales up 4.8 percent in August

Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:22:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in August 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,011,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 4.8 percent (±10.5 percent) above the revised July rate of 965,000 and is 43.2 percent (±19.5 percent) above the August 2019 estimate of 706,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2020 was $312,800. The average sales price was $369,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 282,000. This represents a supply of 3.3 months at the current sales rate.