US new home sales up 1.6 percent in December

Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:26:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US sales of new single-family houses in December 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 1.6 percent (±15.8 percent) above the revised November rate of 829,000 and is 15.2 percent (±17.2 percent) above the December 2019 estimate of 731,000.

An estimated 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020. This is 18.8 percent (±4.3 percent) above the 2019 figure of 683,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2020 was $355,900. The average sales price was $394,900.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 302,000. This represents a supply of 4.3 months at the current sales rate.