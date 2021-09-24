﻿
English
US new home sales up 1.5 percent in August

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:59:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in August 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 1.5 percent (±15.1 percent) above the revised July rate of 729,000, but is 24.3 percent (±19.1 percent) below the August 2020 estimate of 977,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2021 was $390,900.  The average sales price was $443,200. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 378,000.  This represents a supply of 6.1 months at the current sales rate.


