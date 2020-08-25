US new home sales up 13.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:17:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in July 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 901,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 13.9 percent (±20.0 percent) above the revised June rate of 791,000 and is 36.3 percent (±27.4 percent) above the July 2019 estimate of 661,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in July 2020 was $330,600. The average sales price was $391,300.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 299,000. This represents a supply of 4.0 months at the current sales rate.