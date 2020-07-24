US new home sales up 13.8 percent in June

Friday, 24 July 2020 19:27:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in June 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 13.8 percent (±17.8 percent) above the revised May rate of 682,000 and is 6.9 percent (±13.7 percent) above the June 2019 estimate of 726,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2020 was $329,200. The average sales price was $384,700.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 307,000. This represents a supply of 4.7 months at the current sales rate.