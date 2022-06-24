﻿
US new home sales up 10.7 percent in May

Friday, 24 June 2022 18:44:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in May 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 696,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 10.7 percent (±18.9 percent) above the revised April rate of 629,000, but is 5.9 percent (±22.0 percent) below the May 2021 estimate of 740,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in May 2022 was $449,000. The average sales price was $511,400. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May was 444,000. This represents a supply of 7.7 months at the current sales rate.


