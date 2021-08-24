﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US new home sales up 1 percent in July

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:12:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in July 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 1.0 percent (±11.3 percent) above the revised June rate of 701,000, but is 27.2 percent (±7.3 percent) below the July 2020 estimate of 972,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in July 2021 was $390,500.  The average sales price was $446,000. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 367,000.  This represents a supply of 6.2 months at the current sales rate.


Tags: North America  USA  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Aug

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in July, housing starts decline
13  Aug

AGC urges end to Section 232 tariffs, points to extreme construction cost increases
10  Aug

US Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
09  Aug

US construction employment increases in July after three months of decline
02  Aug

US construction spending up 0.1 percent in June