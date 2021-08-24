US new home sales up 1 percent in July

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:12:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in July 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 1.0 percent (±11.3 percent) above the revised June rate of 701,000, but is 27.2 percent (±7.3 percent) below the July 2020 estimate of 972,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in July 2021 was $390,500. The average sales price was $446,000.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 367,000. This represents a supply of 6.2 months at the current sales rate.