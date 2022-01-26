﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US new home sales rise in December, decline in 2021

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:28:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that sales of new single‐family houses in December 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000. This is 11.9 percent (±20.3 percent) above the revised November rate of 725,000, but is 14.0 percent (±16.6 percent) below the December 2020 estimate of 943,000.

On an annual basis, an estimated 762,000 new homes were sold in 2021. This is 7.3 percent (±5.1 percent) below the 2020 figure of 822,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2021 was $377,700.  The average sales price was $457,300. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 403,000. This represents a supply of 6.0 months at the current sales rate.


Tags: USA  construction  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

US cut-length plate imports down 1.4 percent in November
25 Jan

Steel Dynamics reports record-breaking Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings
25 Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 9.5 percent in November
12 Jan

AGC: US contractors optimistic about construction demand in 2022
10 Jan

CMC to build new micro mill to serve Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest US