US new home sales rise in December, decline in 2021

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:28:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that sales of new single‐family houses in December 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000. This is 11.9 percent (±20.3 percent) above the revised November rate of 725,000, but is 14.0 percent (±16.6 percent) below the December 2020 estimate of 943,000.

On an annual basis, an estimated 762,000 new homes were sold in 2021. This is 7.3 percent (±5.1 percent) below the 2020 figure of 822,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2021 was $377,700. The average sales price was $457,300.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 403,000. This represents a supply of 6.0 months at the current sales rate.