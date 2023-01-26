US new home sales increase in December, decline in 2022 overall

Thursday, 26 January 2023 01:07:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in December 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 2.3 percent (±18.5 percent) above the revised November rate of 602,000, but is 26.6 percent (±13.2 percent) below the December 2021 estimate of 839,000.

An estimated 644,000 new homes were sold in 2022. This is 16.4 percent (±3.8 percent) below the 2021 figure of 771,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2022 was $442,100. The average sales price was $528,400.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 461,000. This represents a supply of 9.0 months at the current sales rate.