US new home sales down 8.6 percent in March

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:27:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in March 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 8.6 percent (±12.9 percent) below the revised February rate of 835,000 and is 12.6 percent (±11.3 percent) below the March 2021 estimate of 873,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2022 was $436,700. The average sales price was $523,900.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 407,000. This represents a supply of 6.4 months at the current sales rate.