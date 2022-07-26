﻿
English
US new home sales down 8.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 18:11:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 590,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 8.1 percent (±15.0 percent) below the revised May rate of 642,000 and is 17.4 percent (±11.6 percent) below the June 2021 estimate of 714,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2022 was $402,400. The average sales price was $456,800. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 457,000.  This represents a supply of 9.3 months at the current sales rate.


