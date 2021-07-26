﻿
English
US new home sales down 6.6 percent in June

Monday, 26 July 2021 18:11:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 6.6 percent (±16.5 percent) below the revised May rate of 724,000 and is 19.4 percent (±13.9 percent) below the June 2020 estimate of 839,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2021 was $361,800.  The average sales price was $428,700. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 353,000.  This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.


