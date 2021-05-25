﻿
US new home sales down 5.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:48:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in April 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 5.9 percent (±11.2 percent) below the revised March rate of 917,000, but is 48.3 percent (±24.5 percent) above the April 2020 estimate of 582,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2021 was $372,400.  The average sales price was $435,400. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 316,000.  This represents a supply of 4.4 months at the current sales rate.


