US new home sales down 4.5 percent in January

Friday, 25 February 2022 22:47:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in January 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 4.5 percent (±16.2 percent) below the revised December rate of 839,000 and is 19.3 percent (±15.2 percent) below the January 2021 estimate of 993,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2022 was $423,300. The average sales price was $496,900.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 406,000. This represents a supply of 6.1 months at the current sales rate.