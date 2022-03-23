US new home sales down 2 percent in February

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 20:19:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in February 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 2.0 percent (±11.9 percent) below the revised January rate of 788,000 and is 6.2 percent (±13.7 percent) below the February 2021 estimate of 823,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2022 was $400,600. The average sales price was $511,000.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 407,000. This represents a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.