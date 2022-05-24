﻿
US new home sales down 16.6 percent in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 20:02:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in April 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 16.6 percent (±10.4 percent) below the revised March rate of 709,000 and is 26.9 percent (±13.7 percent) below the April 2021 estimate of 809,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2022 was $450,600.  The average sales price was $570,300. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 444,000.  This represents a supply of 9.0 months at the current sales rate.


