US new home sales down 16.6 percent in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 20:02:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in April 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 16.6 percent (±10.4 percent) below the revised March rate of 709,000 and is 26.9 percent (±13.7 percent) below the April 2021 estimate of 809,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2022 was $450,600. The average sales price was $570,300.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 444,000. This represents a supply of 9.0 months at the current sales rate.