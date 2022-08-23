US new home sales down 12.6 percent in July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 21:37:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in July 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is 12.6 percent (±16.9 percent) below the revised June rate of 585,000 and is 29.6 percent (±10.9 percent) below the July 2021 estimate of 726,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in July 2022 was $439,400. The average sales price was $546,800.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 464,000. This represents a supply of 10.9 months at the current sales rate.