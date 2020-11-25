US new home sales down 0.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 11:43:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in October 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 999,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 0.3 percent (±13.6 percent) below the revised September rate of 1,002,000, but is 41.5 percent (±22.6 percent) above the October 2019 estimate of 706,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2020 was $330,600. The average sales price was $386,200.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 278,000. This represents a supply of 3.3 months at the current sales rate.