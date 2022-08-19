﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar imports up 25.0 percent in June

Friday, 19 August 2022 23:26:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,541 mt in June 2022, up 25.0 percent from May but down 1.4 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $20.8 million in June 2022, compared to $17.6 million in May and $16.6 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in June, with 9,302 mt, compared to 3,871 mt in May and 8,956 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in June include Canada, with 6,519 mt.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend down

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Spain’s Megasider Zaragoza orders environmentally-friendly merchant bar mill

17 Aug | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar prices follow diverse trends

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices rise sharply

09 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move down

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices move down

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in May

02 Aug | Steel News