US merchant bar imports up 25.0 percent in June

Friday, 19 August 2022 23:26:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,541 mt in June 2022, up 25.0 percent from May but down 1.4 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $20.8 million in June 2022, compared to $17.6 million in May and $16.6 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in June, with 9,302 mt, compared to 3,871 mt in May and 8,956 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in June include Canada, with 6,519 mt.