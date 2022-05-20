﻿
US merchant bar imports up 20.2 percent in March

Friday, 20 May 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 17,542 mt in March 2022, up 20.2 percent from February but down 7.7 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $21.1 million in March 2022, compared to $17.6 million in February and $12.1 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in March, with 9,376 mt, compared to 8,068 mt in February and 13,565 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in March include Canada, with 7,308 mt.


