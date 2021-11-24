US merchant bar imports up 13.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:33:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 18,046 mt in September 2021, up 13.2 percent from August and up 72.9 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $19.9 million in September 2021, compared to $17.9 million in August and $6.2 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in September, with 10,251 mt, compared to 10,438 mt in August and 6,468 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in September include Canada, with 7,321 mt.