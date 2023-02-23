﻿
US merchant bar imports down 4.3 percent in December

Thursday, 23 February 2023
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 10,546 mt in December 2022, down 4.3 percent from November and down 35.3 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $11.1 million in December 2022, compared to $12.8 million in November and $18.9 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Canada in December, with 5,516 mt, compared to 6,495 mt in November and 4,825 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in December include Mexico, with 4,731 mt.


