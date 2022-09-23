﻿
US merchant bar imports down 25.7 percent in July

Friday, 23 September 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 12,289 mt in July 2022, down 25.7 percent from June and down 38.6 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $15.5 million in July 2022, compared to $20.8 million in June and $21.4 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in July, with 6,270 mt, compared to 9,302 mt in June and 14,659 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in July include Canada, with 5,871 mt.


