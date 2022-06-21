US merchant bar imports down 22.8 percent in April

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 18:45:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 13,549 mt in April 2022, down 22.8 percent from March but up 8.2 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $17.4 million in April 2022, compared to $21.1 million in March and $9.7 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Canada in April, with 8,349 mt, compared to 7,308 mt in March and 5,771 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in April include Mexico, with 4,676 mt.