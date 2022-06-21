﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar imports down 22.8 percent in April

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 18:45:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 13,549 mt in April 2022, down 22.8 percent from March but up 8.2 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $17.4 million in April 2022, compared to $21.1 million in March and $9.7 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Canada in April, with 8,349 mt, compared to 7,308 mt in March and 5,771 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in April include Mexico, with 4,676 mt.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Turkish merchant bar prices revised amid weaker scrap

21 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices decline, demand weak

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices rise in local currency

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices fall amid weaker scrap prices

09 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices mainly fall on dollar basis

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices move sideways

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices mostly revised to offset currency fluctuations

01 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues its merchant bar prices after long break

31 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar export prices move down

27 May | Longs and Billet