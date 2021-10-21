US merchant bar imports down 20.3 percent in August

Thursday, 21 October 2021 22:21:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 15,940 mt in August 2021, down 20.3 percent from July but up 87.7 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $17.9 million in August 2021, compared to $21.4 million in July and $5.7 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in August, with 10,438 mt, compared to 14,664 mt in July and 4,256 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in August include Canada, with 5,168 mt.