US merchant bar imports down 19.6 percent in July

Monday, 21 September 2020 21:18:35 (GMT+3)
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bars (merchant bar) totaled 9,397 mt in July 2020, down 19.6 percent from June and down 3.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $6.7 million in July 2020, compared to $7.6 million in the previous month and $6.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in July, with 5,795 mt, compared to 8,297 mt in June and 5,037 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in July include Canada, with 3,128 mt.


