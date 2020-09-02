﻿
English
US merchant bar exports up 96.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:21:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,144 mt in June 2020, up 96.3 percent from May but down 17.0 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar totaled $2.5 million in June, compared to $1.5 million in the previous month and $3.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in June with 1,286 mt, compared to 513 mt in May and 2,078 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June.


