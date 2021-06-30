US merchant bar exports up 9.3 percent in April

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:33:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,639 mt in April 2021, up 9.3 percent from March and up 178.6 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.6 million in April, compared to $5.2 million in the previous month and $1.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in April with 2,568 mt, compared to 3,247 mt in March and 1,268 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,522 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in April.