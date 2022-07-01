US merchant bar exports up 7.7 percent in April

Friday, 01 July 2022 17:59:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,949 mt in April 2022, up 7.7 percent from March but down 12.2 percent from April 2021. By value, merchant bar totaled $6.4 million in April, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in April with 2,445 mt, compared to 2,251 mt in March and 2,568 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,379 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in April.