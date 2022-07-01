﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 7.7 percent in April

Friday, 01 July 2022 17:59:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,949 mt in April 2022, up 7.7 percent from March but down 12.2 percent from April 2021. By value, merchant bar totaled $6.4 million in April, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in April with 2,445 mt, compared to 2,251 mt in March and 2,568 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,379 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in April.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish merchant bar exporters mostly stop quoting

01 Jul | Longs and Billet

UK extends steel safeguard measures, suspends measure on Ukrainian imports

30 Jun | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices trend down

28 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend down

24 Jun | Longs and Billet

UK proposes to extend safeguard measures on five categories for further two years

24 Jun | Steel News

US merchant bar imports down 22.8 percent in April

21 Jun | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar prices revised amid weaker scrap

21 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices decline, demand weak

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices rise in local currency

14 Jun | Longs and Billet