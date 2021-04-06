US merchant bar exports up 47.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 18:51:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,295 mt in January 2021, up 47.7 percent from December and up 50.2 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.8 million in January, compared to $3.1 million in the previous month and $3.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in January with 2,615 mt, compared to 1,662 mt in December and 1,882 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,156 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in January.