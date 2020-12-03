﻿
English
US merchant bar exports up 25.5 percent in September

Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:21:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,676 mt in September 2020, up 25.5 percent from August but down 4.4 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $3.0 million in September, compared to $2.5 million in the previous month and $3.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 2,014 mt, compared to 1,192 mt in August and 2,124 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,652 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.


