US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in May

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 17:39:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,795 mt in May 2022, up 17.1 percent from April and up 3.9 percent from May 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.6 million in May, compared to $6.4 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in May with 3,319 mt, compared to 2,379 mt in April and 1,820 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,425 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in May.