US merchant bar exports up 13.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 19:14:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,534 mt in January 2022, up 13.4 percent from December but down 14.4 percent from January 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.2 million in January, compared to $5.2 million in the previous month and $4.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in January with 2,437 mt, compared to 1,929 mt in December and 2,155 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,072 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in January.


