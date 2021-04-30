﻿
US merchant bar exports up 1.1 percent in February

Friday, 30 April 2021 18:57:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,354 mt in February 2021, up 1.1 percent from January and up 44.3 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.9 million in February, compared to $4.8 million in the previous month and $3.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in February with 2,750 mt, compared to 2,156 mt in January and 1,739 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in February.


