﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 10.6 percent in September

Monday, 06 December 2021 20:59:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,657 mt in September 2021, up 10.6 percent from August and up 20.3 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.7 million in September, compared to $5.3 million in the previous month and $3.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 2,926 mt, compared to 1,949 mt in August and 1,651 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,561 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  merchant bar  USA  trading  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Nov

US merchant bar imports up 13.2 percent in September
22 Nov

US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September
18 Nov

US beam exports down 8.4 percent in September
17 Nov

US hot rolled bar imports up 3.9 percent in September
16 Nov

US wire rod imports up 36.6 percent in September