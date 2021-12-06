US merchant bar exports up 10.6 percent in September

Monday, 06 December 2021 20:59:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,657 mt in September 2021, up 10.6 percent from August and up 20.3 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.7 million in September, compared to $5.3 million in the previous month and $3.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 2,926 mt, compared to 1,949 mt in August and 1,651 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,561 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.