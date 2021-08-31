﻿
US merchant bar exports down 7.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 31 August 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,179 mt in June 2021, down 7.1 percent from May but up 55.8 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.6 million in June, compared to $5.6 million in the previous month and $2.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in June with 2,605 mt, compared to 2,884 mt in May and 974 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,301 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June.


