US merchant bar exports down 4.4 percent in September

Monday, 05 December 2022 00:02:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,179 mt in September 2022, down 4.4 percent from August but up 11.2 percent from September 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.9 million in September, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $5.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 2,758 mt, compared to 3,204 mt in August and 2,926 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,355 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.