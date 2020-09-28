US merchant bar exports down 4.3 percent in July

Monday, 28 September 2020 19:21:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,008 mt in July 2020, down 4.3 percent from June and down 5.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $2.6 million in July, compared to $2.5 million in the previous month and $3.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in July with 1,595 mt, compared to 1,286 mt in June and 1,104 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,368 mt.