US merchant bar exports down 2.9 percent in November

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 22:46:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,726 mt in November 2022, down 2.9 percent from October but up 21.6 percent from November 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.9 million in November, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $5.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in November with 3,429 mt, compared to 4,161 mt in October and 2,828 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,269 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in November.