US merchant bar exports down 25.9 percent in August

Thursday, 27 October 2022 20:14:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,419 mt in August 2022, down 25.9 percent from July and up 28.7 percent from August 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.4 million in August, compared to $9.4 million in the previous month and $5.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 3,204 mt, compared to 4,542 mt in July and 4,209 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,085 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.